The Recording Industry's Music Performance Trust Fund Announces 117 Music-Related Academic Scholarships Granted Throughout North America

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / A scholarship program utilizing assets of the recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund has granted academic support to 117 post-secondary students in the United States and Canada.

The Music Family scholarship supports children of professional musicians belonging to the American Federation of Musicians to pursue higher education and become leaders in their chosen fields. The MPTF established this scholarship fund in June 2020 to encourage AF-M member families during the COVID-19 pandemic. The 86 recipients attend colleges and universities in geographically diverse areas, including:

Yale University, Boston, MA

University of Toronto, Toronto, ON

Savannah College of Art and Design, Savannah, GA

McGill University, Montreal, QC

Rice University, Houston, TX

University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Trent University, Durham, ON

University Of Nebraska, Omaha, NB

In addition, the Music's Future scholarship supports 31 individuals this year who are enrolled in Music Performance, Music Therapy, Music Education, and Music Conducting degree programs.

Pictured below: Benjamin Mekinulov - Cleveland Institute of Music, Julia Su - Rice University and Hannah Duff - University of Rochester.

Dan Beck, Trustee of the MPTF says , "Our scholarship initiatives embrace students from music families and young musicians on a path for professional careers in music. Scholarship is another essential element in our pursuit to enriching lives through music."

About the MPTF : The recording industry's Music Performance Trust Fund is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit public service organization whose mission is to support admission-free, live events performed by professional musicians throughout the United States and Canada. We seek to enrich the lives of the public, young and old, through music, and to contribute to the public's knowledge and appreciation of music. We also seek to make music and music education an exciting experience, and to expand it to every child's life experience. Interested parties may contact Natty Hepburn-Beaty, Manager of Marketing Services, at nhepburnbeaty@musicpf.org or visit www.musicpf.org.

