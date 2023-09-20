The "Switzerland Social Commerce Market Intelligence and Future Growth Dynamics Databook 50+ KPIs on Social Commerce Trends by End-Use Sectors, Operational KPIs, Retail Product Dynamics, and Consumer Demographics Q2 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The social commerce industry in Switzerland is poised for substantial growth, with expectations of reaching US$2.57 billion in 2023 and a steady CAGR of 23.0% anticipated during 2023-2028.

By 2028, Switzerland's social commerce Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) is projected to surge to US$7.23 billion. These insights are detailed in this comprehensive report, offering a data-centric analysis of the social commerce market in Switzerland.

Key Findings:

Growth Projections: Switzerland's social commerce industry is set to grow by 25.1% annually, hitting US$2.57 billion in 2023 and continuing to expand over the forecast period.

Switzerland's social commerce industry is set to grow by 25.1% annually, hitting US$2.57 billion in 2023 and continuing to expand over the forecast period. CAGR Outlook: A robust CAGR of 23.0% is expected between 2023 and 2028, indicating steady and substantial growth in the social commerce sector.

Detailed Market Analysis:

This report provides an in-depth examination of the social commerce landscape in Switzerland, covering market opportunities and potential risks. With more than 50 key performance indicators (KPIs) specific to Switzerland, the report offers a comprehensive understanding of market dynamics, size, forecasts, and market share statistics.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers various aspects of the social commerce industry in Switzerland, including:

Market size and future growth dynamics for Switzerland's e-commerce industry.

Market size and future growth dynamics for Switzerland's social commerce industry.

Market size and forecasts for social commerce based on retail product categories, end-use segments, devices, locations, payment methods, and platforms.

Insights into consumer demographics and behavior, including age, income level, and gender.

Why Invest in this Report:

This report provides valuable insights for businesses, investors, and decision-makers seeking opportunities in Switzerland's evolving social commerce market. It enables readers to:

Gain an in-depth understanding of market dynamics, opportunities, and trends.

Identify growth segments and formulate targeted strategies.

Assess key market trends, drivers, and risks specific to Switzerland.

