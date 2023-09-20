Diversity and Inclusion Policies Are at Threat - Here's How To Keep Them on Track

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / SAP
by Supriya Jha, Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, SAP
Originally published by World Economic Forum
Diversity and inclusion (D&I) is under fire. In the United States (US), the courts recently ruled that race could no longer be a factor in university admissions, defeating affirmative action policies. There is now a passionate and polarizing debate on whether D&I strategies in the corporate environment lead to equity or bring down meritocracies.
To make matters worse, the narrative of defunding D&I initiatives in the corporate arena can unnerve companies' small D&I teams. As we stand in the throws of this debate, it should be clear that D&I has not been a fleeting trend and remains an imperative that shapes the fabric of organizations and society.
Continue reading here.
Image courtesy of World Economic Forum
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from SAP on 3blmedia.com.
Contact Info:
Spokesperson: SAP
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/sap
Email: info@3blmedia.com
SOURCE: SAPView source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786005/diversity-and-inclusion-policies-are-at-threat-heres-how-to-keep-them-on-track