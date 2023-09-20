Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Burcon NutraScience Corporation (TSX: BU) ("Burcon" or the "Company"), a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages, is pleased to announce the results from its 2023 annual general and special meeting of shareholders (the "Meeting") held on September 20, 2023. All of the eight nominees set out in Burcon's management proxy circular dated August 2, 2023 proposed by management for election to the board of directors at the Meeting were elected to the board. Each director elected will hold office until the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of shareholders of Burcon or until his or her successor is elected or appointed, unless his or her office is earlier vacated in accordance with Burcon's articles or with applicable law.

The results of the voting on the election of the directors are as follows:

Director Nominee Votes For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Non Votes David Lorne John Tyrrell 37,879,913 96.06 1,555,647 3.94 3,637,669 Alan Chan 38,966,593 98.81 468,967 1.19 3,637,669 Peter H. Kappel 38,980,993 98.85 454,567 1.15 3,637,669 Debora S. Fang 38,471,351 97.55 964,209 2.45 3,637,669 Jeanne McCaherty 38,473,001 97.56 962,559 2.44 3,637,669 Alfred Lau 38,360,238 97.27 1,075,322 2.73 3,637,669 Aaron T. Ratner 38,854,894 98.53 580,666 1.47 3,637,669 John A. Vassallo 39,206,823 99.42 228,737 0.58 3,637,669

Shareholders of the Company also approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as auditors of the Company and re-approved the amended and restated 2001 share option plan.

Burcon is also pleased to announce that, Mr. John A. Vassallo was elected as a director of the Company. Mr. Vassallo has over 30 years' experience in asset acquisition, development and management across several industries in multiple states. As Founder and CEO of Mos RE, LLC, Mr. Vassallo focuses on real estate development, land entitlements, redevelopment and strategic reuse of underutilized buildings by utilizing multi-source financing packages, including historic tax credits, tax incremental financing and state development programs. Mr. Vassallo headed multiple capital raises for a variety of developments and acquisitions. Mr. Vassallo also has experience in purchasing distressed debt for profitable returns. As Founder and CEO of Global Restaurant Systems, LLC, Mr. Vassallo established a multi-faceted management and consulting company providing inclusive restaurant development and operating services including accounting, human resources, real estate analysis and acquisition, legal, marketing, IT and administrative support to its clients. Mr. Vassallo currently holds approximately 3.8% of Burcon's issued and outstanding common shares.

Mr. J. Douglas Gilpin did not stand for re-election at the Meeting this year. The board of directors of Burcon would like to extend its gratitude to Mr. Gilpin for his valuable contributions to the board of Burcon during his tenure.

About Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Burcon is a global technology leader in the development of plant-based proteins for foods and beverages. Our proteins exhibit superior functionality, taste and nutrition, making them ideal ingredients for food formulators. With over two decades of experience, Burcon has amassed an extensive patent portfolio covering its specialty plant-based proteins derived from pea, canola, soy, hemp and sunflower seeds, among other plant sources. Burcon is striving to become a vertically integrated provider of specialty plant-based protein solutions that deliver on health, nutrition and sustainability. Supporting the growing trend towards a plant-based diet, Burcon is developing premium protein ingredients that we believe are better for you and better for the planet. For more information, visit burcon.ca.

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

The TSX has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy of the content of the information contained herein. This press release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performances, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements or forward-looking information can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "aim", "intend," "plan," "goal," "project," "estimate," "expect," "believe," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "could," "will" and similar references to future periods. All statements included in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements or information. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Burcon's plans and expectations include the implementation of our business model and growth strategies; trends and competition in our industry our future business development, financial condition and results of operations and our ability to obtain financing cost-effectively; potential changes of government regulations; and other risks and factors detailed herein and from time to time in the filings made by Burcon with securities regulators and stock exchanges, including in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Burcon's annual information form for the year ended March 31, 2023 and its other public filings with Canadian securities regulators on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of the Company's forward-looking statements or information. Any forward-looking statement or information speaks only as of the date on which it was made, and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Burcon disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Although Burcon believes the assumptions inherent in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and, accordingly, investors should not rely on such statements.

Industry and Investor Contact

Paul Lam

Director, Investor Relations

Burcon NutraScience Corporation

Tel (604) 733-0896, Toll-free (888) 408-7960

plam@burcon.ca www.burcon.ca

Media Contact:

Steve Campbell, APR

President

Campbell & Company Public Relations

Tel (604) 888-5267

TECH@CCOM-PR.COM

