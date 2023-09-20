CMP Releases First Ever National Latino Career Progression Study at L'ATTITUDE Conference

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Career Management Partners (CMP), a leading talent solutions firm, is proud to announce the release of the national LCA Latino Career Progression Study. This pioneering report will be unveiled at the L'ATTITUDE conference in Miami, FL.

The Latino Career Assessment (LCA) is the first validated assessment developed to support the advancement of Latino professionals. Utilizing selection science, the LCA provides each participant with predictive insights and an individualized development plan.

The Latino Career Assessment was utilized to gather data for the LCA Latino Career Progression Study with over 700 professionals from every region of the United States participating.

The study results translate data-driven insights into a path to career success for each Latino professional and a roadmap of high-impact focus and investment for organizations dedicated to building the community.

"It is critical to address the Latino Career Chasm we are facing. Through this study, we are uncovering the important insights and impacts that drive the advancement of Latino professionals in their careers," said Maryanne Piña-Frodsham, Owner and CEO of CMP.

An International CEO in the three corridors of the world, Sol Trujillo, the co-founder of L'ATTITUDE, shared his perspective, stating, "Providing science-based career insights to Latina and Latino professionals can catalyze this cohort that is already leading the growth of our country's New Mainstream Economy."

"Latinos have the highest workforce participation rate in the United States. Companies that don't provide focused development to our community will be significantly disadvantaged. The LCA and study is a game changer for Latino professionals and companies." Gary Acosta, CEO of NAHREP and Co-Founder of L'ATTITUDE.

The study's central findings reveal 14 Career Predictors for Latino career success. The science also shows that order matters. The following progression of development leads to more substantial and better-sustained career success:

Personal Victory - Initial focus on the beliefs and abilities core to career effectiveness. Interpersonal Investment - Behaviors that surface and expand opportunities, and drive advocacy. Organization Navigation - Practices that expand influence and impact.

The analysis uncovered substantial variations in job satisfaction and beliefs, dependent upon the individual's career level, gender, and age bracket, among other factors. This study underscores the importance of recognizing and addressing the unique challenges and opportunities Latino professionals face at various stages of their careers.

The LCA Latino Career Progression Study is a groundbreaking resource. It provides organizations with the tools and knowledge to support their Latino talent and narrow the Latino Career Chasm. CMP invites attendees of the L'ATTITUDE conference to join their session for an exclusive preview on Wednesday, September 27, 2023.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview, please get in touch with Cristy Reyna at creyna@careermp.com or (972) 680-9200.

About CMP: CMP is a leading provider of innovative solutions across the full talent lifecycle, from search and assessment to leadership coaching and outplacement services. CMP is proudly Latina-owned and supports many of the nation's largest companies and brands.

