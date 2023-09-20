Pure Lithium appoints Bill Weld, former Governor of Massachusetts and a Prominent U.S. Attorney, to its Board of Directors

CHARLESTOWN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / Pure Lithium, a disruptive Boston-based lithium metal battery technology company, is pleased to announce the appointment of former Massachusetts Governor and prominent U.S. attorney William (Bill) F. Weld to its board of directors.

"We are honored to welcome Bill to our board. With a distinguished career in law and public service, Bill brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and proficiency in navigating complex policy landscapes that will undoubtedly enhance our mission to disrupt the energy storage space with the next generation lithium-metal battery," said Emilie Bodoin, Founder and CEO of Pure Lithium. "His extensive international experience and unwavering dedication to public service align seamlessly with our vision for innovation and positive impact. With Bill's guidance, we are poised to reach new heights of success."

Mr. Weld commented, "I am thrilled to join the Pure Lithium team and be a part of an organization that is at the forefront of energy storage. Together, we have the opportunity to drive meaningful change towards the transition away from fossil fuels, by paving the way for the electrification of the world's auto fleet. I look forward to working with the talented individuals at Pure Lithium and contributing to its continued growth."

In 2016, Mr. Weld received four and a half million votes as the Vice-Presidential nominee of the Libertarian Party. During the 1990s, he served two terms as Governor of Massachusetts, being elected in 1990 and re-elected in 1994, and was credited with improving the business climate in Massachusetts by reducing taxes and state regulations on business.

He served as national co-chair of the Privatization Council and led business and trade missions to many countries in Asia, Europe, Latin America and Africa.

Prior to his election as Governor, Mr. Weld was a federal prosecutor for seven years, serving as the Assistant U.S. Attorney General in charge of the Criminal Division of the Justice Department in Washington, D.C. and the U.S. Attorney for Massachusetts during the Reagan administration. He was also a commercial litigator in Boston and Washington.

Mr. Weld is an active member of the Council on Foreign Relations, and an associate member of the InterAction Council, an elected group of former heads of state from throughout the world, which convenes to consider and report on global issues.

He is currently Principal of law firm Mintz' government relations subsidiary, ML Strategies, where he specializes in dealing with government at all levels, other C-suite issues including competition, and white-collar investigations and litigation.

He graduated from Harvard College in 1966, studied economics at University College, Oxford, and graduated from Harvard Law School in 1970.

About Pure Lithium

Pure Lithium is a disruptive Boston-based company that has invented the next-generation battery made of lithium metal while simultaneously re-inventing the lithium supply chain. The company is led by world-renowned battery and metallurgical expert, MIT Professor Donald R. Sadoway, as full-time CSO, and inventor and lithium expert, CEO Emilie Bodoin. The company's novel Brine to Battery technology unlocks unconventional sources of lithium quickly to create a lithium metal battery-ready electrode in one day. The resulting battery is free of cobalt, nickel, manganese, and graphite. For more information, visit https://www.purelithium.io.

Contact:

Amalie Mundt, Director of Corporate Development

amundt@purelithium.io

SOURCE: Pure Lithium

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786017/pure-lithium-appoints-bill-weld-former-governor-of-massachusetts-and-a-prominent-us-attorney-to-its-board-of-directors