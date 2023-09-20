AMERICAN DREAMERS: American Dreams Rolls Out Financial Club and WEALTH Dashboard

NEWARK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 20, 2023 / American Dreamers , a minority-owned, private financial consulting firm, has announced the creation of its Financial Club. Members receive access to expert financial consultation, the company's own "WEALTH Dashboard", estate planning attorneys throughout the nation. They'll also be connected to a network of financial experts who offer 45-minute consultations and can help create personalized, actionable plans to achieve their goals. With this launch, American Dreamers hopes to provide their members resources that will help them lay the foundations for a fiscally responsible future.

Financial Club WEALTH Dashboard | Photo Courtesy of American Dreamers

The flagship feature of the Financial Club is the WEALTH Dashboard, which offers its own benefits as it helps members keep a secure copy of their digital and physical assets. Members can store a variety of information such as passports, IDs, frequent flier numbers, tax returns, and business ownership and relevant agreements.

This secure storage option also plays in part with American Dreamers' estate planning services. These encompass wills, trusts, tax strategies, and wealth preservation techniques that are designed to minimize liability and maximize benefits for a client or member's loved ones. Even if members of the Financial Club do not opt-in for professional estate planning services, they will still have access to resources that will help them easily and responsibly sort their assets and affairs on their own.

"I started American Dreamers and the Financial Club to remind people of the power they hold," says CEO and President, Nekei Lewis. "The constant fluctuations in the economy can be both destabilizing and demoralizing. I wanted to create a place where people can sit down, breathe, and evaluate their options with professionals that can help them see things clearly. We're on a mission to give power back to the people and their families."

The Financial Club has an interconnected community, and there's also an exclusive magazine that tells the inspirational stories of veteran and unrecognized/up-and-coming entrepreneurs. As a minority businesswoman and entrepreneur herself, Lewis understands how valuable these resources can be to other business leaders starting out. Outside of the newly established club, American Dreamers has dedicated resources and services for first-time homeowners and business owners. The company also runs a number of seminars, webinars, and one-on-one coach sessions to teach and encourage financial literacy.

ABOUT AMERICAN DREAMERS

Our commitment to excellence extends beyond our services; it extends to our mission to educate and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions. The team at American Dreamers frequently conducts workshops, seminars, and webinars to share our expertise and knowledge with the community. We believe that by fostering financial literacy, we can positively impact the lives of individuals and families, helping them realize their financial dreams.

To learn more, visit the company online or contact:

Nekei Lewis

(732) 722-9932

hi@americandreamers.club

http://instagram.com/americandreamersclub

SOURCE: AMERICAN DREAMERS





View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786018/american-dreams-rolls-out-financial-club-and-wealth-dashboard