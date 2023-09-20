NACD Directorship 100 Recognizes the Most Influential Corporate Directors and Governance Experts

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 20, 2023) - Allied Gold Corporation (TSX: AAUC) ("Allied Gold") today announced that Jane Sadowsky, Independent Director, has been named one of the most influential leaders in corporate governance by the National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) as part of their 2023 NACD Directorship 100, an annual list of leading corporate directors and governance advocates.

Honorees will be recognized at the upcoming 2023 Directorship 100 Awards Gala in New York City on December 13, in addition to being featured in NACD Directorship magazine's annual list of The Most Influential People in Boardrooms and Corporate Governance. NACD will share honoree profiles with all 23,000 NACD members as well as with partner organizations and other key governance stakeholders.

"Jane exemplifies a quality member of a board. She serves with distinction. Her board leadership and adherence to governance best practices were obvious to us as she served on the board of Yamana Gold Inc. and now Allied Gold. We are honoured and privileged to have her serve on our board at Allied Gold," commented Peter Marrone, Chairman and CEO of Allied Gold.

The honorees represent a range of companies that include Best Buy, ScanSource, Inc., Equilar, American Eagle Outfitters, J.P. Morgan, Goldman Sachs and more. The complete list of the 2023 NACD Directorship 100 is available at https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/honorees/2023.

The 2023 NACD Directorship 100 recognizes leading corporate directors and governance advocates in several categories, including attorneys, audit and risk professionals, board advisors, compensation experts, governance advisors, investors, media, policy advisors, recruiters, and regulators and rule makers.

"Exemplifying board leadership is a top priority for our organization, and this year's peer-nominated Directorship 100 honorees demonstrate their excellence in governance," says NACD president and CEO Peter Gleason. "The accomplishments and integrity of this year's director honorees are inspiring, and we look forward to celebrating these individuals at our annual gala in New York."

An independent selection committee reviews the nominees' history of advancing board performance and leading corporate governance practices in accordance with established NACD principles. The principles form a framework that encourages corporate governance excellence in areas that include risk oversight, corporate strategy, compensation, and transparency.

To learn more about the 2023 NACD Directorship 100, visit https://directorship100.nacdonline.org/.

About NACD

The National Association of Corporate Directors (NACD) is the premier membership organization for board directors who want to expand their knowledge, grow their network, and maximize their potential.

As the unmatched authority in corporate governance, NACD sets the standards of excellence through its research and community-driven director education, programming, and publications. Directors trust NACD to arm them with the relevant insights to make high-quality decisions on the most pressing and strategic issues facing their businesses today.

NACD also prepares leaders to meet tomorrow's biggest challenges. The NACD Directorship Certification® is the leading director credential in the United States. It sets a new standard for director education, positions directors to meet boardroom challenges, and includes an ongoing education requirement that prepares directors for what is next.

With an ever-expanding community of more than 23,000 members and a nationwide chapter network, our impact is both local and global. NACD members are driven by a common purpose: to be trusted catalysts of economic opportunity and positive change-in business and in the communities we serve.

About Allied Gold Corporation

Allied Gold is a Canadian-based gold producer with a significant growth profile and mineral endowment which operates a portfolio of three producing assets and development projects located in Côte d'Ivoire, Mali, Ethiopia and Egypt. Led by a team of mining executives with operational and development experience and proven success in creating value, Allied Gold aspires to become a mid-tier next generation gold producer in Africa and ultimately a leading senior global gold producer.

