

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - Delivery Hero SE (DHER.DE DLVHF.OB) confirmed negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets covering Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines, Thailand, Cambodia, Myanmar and Laos.



The German online food delivery firm noted that the negotiations are in their preliminary stages and it is uncertain and subject to various open points whether this will lead to a definitive agreement.



In any event, if an agreement is reached, approval of the Supervisory Board, which is still outstanding, will need to be obtained for execution of any definitive agreement, Delivery Hero said.



