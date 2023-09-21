

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to a 5-week low of 0.8639 against the Canadian dollar and an 8-day low of 0.6403 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8675 and 0.6445, respectively.



Against the euro and the yen, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 1.6608 and 94.94 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.6533 and 95.60, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.0842 against the NZ dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.0870.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.85 against the loonie, 0.65 against the greenback, 1.68 against the euro, 93.00 against the yen and 1.06 against the kiwi.



