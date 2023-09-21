

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 3-day low of 0.5903 against the U.S. dollar and a 2-day low of 87.52 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5928 and 87.93, respectively.



Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.8016 from yesterday's closing value of 1.7978.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.57 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen and 1.84 against the euro.



