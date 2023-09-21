

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The U.S. dollar rose to more than a 6-month high of 1.0617 against the euro and more than a 5-1/2-month high of 1.2304 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0659 and 1.2344, respectively.



Against the yen, the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the greenback advanced to a 10-month high of 148.46, nearly a 3-month high of 0.9010 against the Swiss franc and a 3-day high of 1.3501 against the Canadian dollar from yesterday's closing quotes of 148.33, 0.8984 and 1.3460, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.19 against the pound, 152.00 against the yen, 0.92 against the franc and 1.37 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken