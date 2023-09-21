Profit.co at GITEX GLOBAL 2023, Championing Organizational Growth and Work Culture Transformation

Join Us to Discover the Secrets to Bridging the Strategy-Execution Gap and Transform Your Organization's Performance

DUBAI, UAE / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / The anticipation for the world's premier tech and startup event, GITEX GLOBAL, is growing. This year, Profit.co is gearing up to spotlight its cutting-edge offerings. The company invites attendees to embark on an immersive organizational transformation journey through its comprehensive business management platform.

As innovators and tech enthusiasts gather at the Dubai World Trade Centre from Oct. 16-20, 2023, Profit.co's stand at H4-30 promises a dynamic experience. Visitors will have the chance to engage with industry thought leaders and uncover the transformative potential of Objectives and Key Results (OKRs) in realizing organizational visions.

Profit.co's dedication to the GITEX mission is evident, as this marks the company's third consecutive year of participation. Bastin, the CEO of Profit.co and a thought leader in the industry, aptly remarked, "GITEX is the business navigational compass that every business person needs to determine the direction of business for the next year." Each year, the harmonious blend of technology, innovation, and passion at GITEX has brought forward-thinking solutions into the limelight, and 2023 pledges to uphold this tradition.

To elevate the experience further, Profit.co has reserved exclusive passes for attendees.

About Profit.co

Profit.co is an enterprise-class SaaS platform headquartered in Fremont, California, USA. Profit.co provides a comprehensive solution for businesses implementing and managing strategy execution. With its user-friendly interface, Profit.co offers best-in-class OKR software from Strategy to Task Management. The platform is backed by 24x7 live support and an outcome-focused OKR Coaching and Consulting program, ensuring customers consistently achieve their goals. Profit.co is trusted by many companies, from startups to Fortune 500 corporations. The platform also includes Performance Management that promotes Employee Development and Engagement, fostering a growth and high-performance culture. Profit.co serves diverse sectors across 25 countries, including finance, telecom, manufacturing, retail, and government, catering to the strategic needs of organizations worldwide.

About GITEX 2023

GITEX Global, the world's premier tech event, returns to Dubai for its 43rd edition. After a groundbreaking 2022, GITEX 2023 unites global tech leaders, innovators, and visionaries, emphasizing the race toward AI mastery. Join GITEX to shape the future of business, society, and innovation at GITEX 2023.

Contact Information

Divya Joseph

OKR Awards

divya@profit.co

SOURCE: Profit.co

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786192/profitco-at-gitex-global-2023-championing-organizational-growth-and-work-culture-transformation