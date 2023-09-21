Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0MZ15 | ISIN: GB00B23K0M20 | Ticker-Symbol: CTAA
München
21.09.23
08:09 Uhr
0,194 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAPITA PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAPITA PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,1940,20609:33
0,1980,20109:33
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 08:06
99 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Capita Plc - Contract: Capita signs contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service

Capita Plc - Contract: Capita signs contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21

21 September 2023


Capita signs contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service


Capita plc has signed two contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service (FAS) assessments in the Midlands and Wales for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), and in Northern Ireland for the Department for Communities (DfC).

This follows our previous announcement of 25 May 2023 that Capita had been selected as the preferred bidder for the two new contracts.

The two contracts are worth a combined £565m and will run for five years from 2024, with an additional option to extend for a further two years.

FAS is a new service that will bring together existing assessment services, for disabled people and people with health conditions, under a single provider in each geographical region. This will make accessing support simpler and easier for some of society's most vulnerable people.

Capita will deliver assessments for Personal Independence Payment (PIP), Employment and Support Allowance (ESA) and Universal Credit (UC), as well as a number of specialist benefits including Child Disability Living Allowance (DLA) and Veterans UK assessments.

Capita has been delivering PIP assessments in the Midlands and Wales since 2013, and in Northern Ireland since 2016.

Notes to editors:

The total IFRS 15 transaction price (order book) is £565m over five years (DWP: £453.3m and DfC: £111.4m).

A close-up of a contactDescription automatically generated

Media enquiries
Capita external communications
Tel: 0207 654 2399
Email: media@capita.co.uk


About Capita plc

Capita is a leading provider of business process services, driven by data, technology and people. Every day our 50,000 colleagues help millions of people, by delivering innovative, digitally enabled solutions to transform and simplify the connections between government and citizens, businesses and customers. We partner with our clients and provide the insight and technologies that give time back, allowing them to focus on what they do best and making people's lives easier and simpler. We operate across two divisions - Capita Public Service and Capita Experience - in the UK, Europe, India and South Africa.


Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.