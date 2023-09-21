

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The yen rose to a 3-day high of 157.37 against the euro and nearly a 1-1/2-month high of 182.39 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 158.10 and 183.10, respectively.



Against the Swiss franc and the Canadian dollar, the yen edged up to 164.53 and 109.81 from yesterday's closing quotes of 165.03 and 110.17, respectively.



If the yen extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 151.00 against the euro, 176.00 against the pound, 163.00 against the franc and 107.00 against the loonie.



