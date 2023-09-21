Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Arbitrage-Chance des Jahres! Zukünftiger Börsenwert übersteigt den aktuellen um über 100%!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581 | Ticker-Symbol: ALZC
Tradegate
20.09.23
20:42 Uhr
20,750 Euro
+0,140
+0,68 %
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
20,48020,58008:42
20,50020,55008:42
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 08:24
78 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY acquires Forte in Peru

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASSA ABLOY has acquired Forte, a leading residential door locks and padlocks manufacturer in Peru.

"I am very pleased to welcome Forte into the ASSA ABLOY Group. This constitutes an important next step in our strategy to further strengthen our position in emerging markets," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Forte is a well-known and recognised brand in Peru, focused on high quality, innovative security products, and I'm excited for them to become part of ASSA ABLOY," says Lucas Boselli, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of the Americas Division. "This acquisition reinforces our commitment to the Peruvian market and recognizes the value and importance of local brands, products and expertise."

Forte was founded in 1967 and has some 340 employees. The main office and factory are located in Lima, Peru.

Sales for 2022 amounted to about MPEN 67 (approx. MSEK 200). The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:

Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, e-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
The ASSA ABLOY Group is the global leader in access solutions. The Group operates worldwide with 52,000 employees and sales of SEK 121 billion. The Group has leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. ASSA ABLOY's innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places. Every day, we help billions of people experience a more open world.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/7333/3838935/2307980.pdf

Press release (PDF)

https://news.cision.com/assa-abloy/i/forte,c3217797

Forte

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/assa-abloy-acquires-forte-in-peru-301934364.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.