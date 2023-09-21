DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 21 September 2023 Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") Transaction in own shares The Company announces that on 20 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 200,000 100,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.112 GBP0.960 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.098 GBP0.950 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106681 GBP0.958896

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,306,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 6451 1.100 XDUB 08:13:06 00067051864TRLO0 3352 1.098 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052233TRLO0 3060 1.098 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052235TRLO0 292 1.098 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052236TRLO0 6386 1.100 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052237TRLO0 2420 1.100 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052238TRLO0 5000 1.100 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052239TRLO0 671 1.100 XDUB 08:24:27 00067052240TRLO0 4392 1.100 XDUB 08:29:27 00067052321TRLO0 3709 1.100 XDUB 08:33:26 00067052425TRLO0 3291 1.100 XDUB 08:39:26 00067052565TRLO0 337 1.100 XDUB 08:39:26 00067052566TRLO0 3658 1.100 XDUB 08:41:26 00067052599TRLO0 3729 1.100 XDUB 08:46:26 00067052693TRLO0 3551 1.100 XDUB 08:46:26 00067052694TRLO0 3311 1.100 XDUB 08:46:56 00067052718TRLO0 3877 1.100 XDUB 08:47:01 00067052721TRLO0 3717 1.100 XDUB 08:48:01 00067052751TRLO0 3574 1.100 XDUB 08:50:56 00067052856TRLO0 3242 1.106 XDUB 10:22:40 00067056503TRLO0 2000 1.108 XDUB 10:32:56 00067056755TRLO0 86 1.108 XDUB 10:50:56 00067057289TRLO0 5000 1.110 XDUB 10:51:00 00067057291TRLO0 2247 1.110 XDUB 10:51:00 00067057292TRLO0 5000 1.110 XDUB 10:51:00 00067057293TRLO0 486 1.110 XDUB 10:51:00 00067057294TRLO0 4986 1.110 XDUB 11:31:45 00067058356TRLO0 2789 1.110 XDUB 11:31:45 00067058357TRLO0 4169 1.110 XDUB 11:42:45 00067058663TRLO0 3888 1.110 XDUB 11:49:26 00067058865TRLO0 2412 1.110 XDUB 12:15:08 00067059931TRLO0 3734 1.110 XDUB 12:15:08 00067059932TRLO0 5195 1.110 XDUB 12:36:53 00067060527TRLO0 93 1.110 XDUB 12:36:53 00067060528TRLO0 3301 1.108 XDUB 12:57:59 00067061176TRLO0 1191 1.110 XDUB 13:18:27 00067061964TRLO0 4920 1.110 XDUB 13:18:27 00067061965TRLO0 5070 1.110 XDUB 13:56:08 00067063121TRLO0 5000 1.110 XDUB 13:56:08 00067063122TRLO0 440 1.110 XDUB 13:56:08 00067063123TRLO0 976 1.110 XDUB 13:56:08 00067063124TRLO0 3219 1.110 XDUB 14:27:08 00067064145TRLO0 5254 1.110 XDUB 14:27:08 00067064146TRLO0 4755 1.110 XDUB 14:44:28 00067065021TRLO0 4644 1.110 XDUB 14:44:28 00067065022TRLO0 1952 1.110 XDUB 14:53:14 00067065518TRLO0 3185 1.110 XDUB 14:53:14 00067065519TRLO0 3613 1.110 XDUB 15:01:57 00067065893TRLO0 3536 1.110 XDUB 15:21:33 00067066691TRLO0 1095 1.110 XDUB 15:21:33 00067066692TRLO0 681 1.110 XDUB 15:21:33 00067066693TRLO0 768 1.112 XDUB 15:45:45 00067067532TRLO0 2584 1.112 XDUB 15:45:45 00067067533TRLO0 632 1.112 XDUB 15:45:45 00067067534TRLO0 551 1.112 XDUB 15:45:45 00067067535TRLO0 6007 1.112 XDUB 15:45:56 00067067541TRLO0 3361 1.110 XDUB 15:56:33 00067068025TRLO0 7740 1.110 XDUB 15:56:33 00067068026TRLO0 3687 1.110 XDUB 15:56:41 00067068036TRLO0 992 1.110 XDUB 16:03:25 00067068333TRLO0 2746 1.110 XDUB 16:03:25 00067068334TRLO0 3708 1.110 XDUB 16:06:25 00067068458TRLO0 1395 1.110 XDUB 16:08:25 00067068549TRLO0 647 1.110 XDUB 16:08:25 00067068550TRLO0 2245 1.110 XDUB 16:11:25 00067068632TRLO0

London Stock Exchange

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 8000 95.00 XLON 08:19:40 00067052063TRLO0 685 95.00 XLON 08:19:40 00067052064TRLO0 7868 96.00 XLON 09:47:16 00067055412TRLO0 86 95.40 XLON 10:22:40 00067056501TRLO0 3310 95.40 XLON 10:22:40 00067056502TRLO0 86 95.90 XLON 11:32:39 00067058363TRLO0 1812 95.90 XLON 11:32:39 00067058364TRLO0 1290 95.90 XLON 11:32:39 00067058365TRLO0 6887 96.00 XLON 11:32:39 00067058366TRLO0 2690 96.00 XLON 11:32:39 00067058367TRLO0 2157 96.00 XLON 11:46:49 00067058767TRLO0 1305 96.00 XLON 11:46:49 00067058768TRLO0 3644 96.00 XLON 12:10:09 00067059769TRLO0 281 96.00 XLON 12:44:29 00067060712TRLO0 334 96.00 XLON 12:44:29 00067060713TRLO0 2491 96.00 XLON 12:44:29 00067060714TRLO0 2401 96.00 XLON 13:10:07 00067061658TRLO0 908 96.00 XLON 13:10:07 00067061659TRLO0 3508 96.00 XLON 13:25:07 00067062124TRLO0 3324 96.00 XLON 13:39:07 00067062508TRLO0 5025 96.00 XLON 14:21:40 00067063951TRLO0 251 96.00 XLON 14:21:40 00067063952TRLO0

