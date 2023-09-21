Anzeige
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A14UTJ | ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 | Ticker-Symbol: C5H
Frankfurt
21.09.23
08:04 Uhr
1,092 Euro
+0,004
+0,37 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
ISEQ-20
1-Jahres-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAIRN HOMES PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,0861,11809:39
Dow Jones News
21.09.2023 | 08:31
118 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 
21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
21 September 2023 
 
Cairn Homes plc (the "Company") 
Transaction in own shares 
 
 
The Company announces that on 20 September 2023 it purchased a total of 300,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 
each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis 
Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 
 
                            Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           200,000     100,000 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.112     GBP0.960 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.098     GBP0.950 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.106681    GBP0.958896

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 3 March 2023.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 667,306,115 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The

Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltrd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
6451       1.100         XDUB      08:13:06      00067051864TRLO0 
3352       1.098         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052233TRLO0 
3060       1.098         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052235TRLO0 
292       1.098         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052236TRLO0 
6386       1.100         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052237TRLO0 
2420       1.100         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052238TRLO0 
5000       1.100         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052239TRLO0 
671       1.100         XDUB      08:24:27      00067052240TRLO0 
4392       1.100         XDUB      08:29:27      00067052321TRLO0 
3709       1.100         XDUB      08:33:26      00067052425TRLO0 
3291       1.100         XDUB      08:39:26      00067052565TRLO0 
337       1.100         XDUB      08:39:26      00067052566TRLO0 
3658       1.100         XDUB      08:41:26      00067052599TRLO0 
3729       1.100         XDUB      08:46:26      00067052693TRLO0 
3551       1.100         XDUB      08:46:26      00067052694TRLO0 
3311       1.100         XDUB      08:46:56      00067052718TRLO0 
3877       1.100         XDUB      08:47:01      00067052721TRLO0 
3717       1.100         XDUB      08:48:01      00067052751TRLO0 
3574       1.100         XDUB      08:50:56      00067052856TRLO0 
3242       1.106         XDUB      10:22:40      00067056503TRLO0 
2000       1.108         XDUB      10:32:56      00067056755TRLO0 
86        1.108         XDUB      10:50:56      00067057289TRLO0 
5000       1.110         XDUB      10:51:00      00067057291TRLO0 
2247       1.110         XDUB      10:51:00      00067057292TRLO0 
5000       1.110         XDUB      10:51:00      00067057293TRLO0 
486       1.110         XDUB      10:51:00      00067057294TRLO0 
4986       1.110         XDUB      11:31:45      00067058356TRLO0 
2789       1.110         XDUB      11:31:45      00067058357TRLO0 
4169       1.110         XDUB      11:42:45      00067058663TRLO0 
3888       1.110         XDUB      11:49:26      00067058865TRLO0 
2412       1.110         XDUB      12:15:08      00067059931TRLO0 
3734       1.110         XDUB      12:15:08      00067059932TRLO0 
5195       1.110         XDUB      12:36:53      00067060527TRLO0 
93        1.110         XDUB      12:36:53      00067060528TRLO0 
3301       1.108         XDUB      12:57:59      00067061176TRLO0 
1191       1.110         XDUB      13:18:27      00067061964TRLO0 
4920       1.110         XDUB      13:18:27      00067061965TRLO0 
5070       1.110         XDUB      13:56:08      00067063121TRLO0 
5000       1.110         XDUB      13:56:08      00067063122TRLO0 
440       1.110         XDUB      13:56:08      00067063123TRLO0 
976       1.110         XDUB      13:56:08      00067063124TRLO0 
3219       1.110         XDUB      14:27:08      00067064145TRLO0 
5254       1.110         XDUB      14:27:08      00067064146TRLO0 
4755       1.110         XDUB      14:44:28      00067065021TRLO0 
4644       1.110         XDUB      14:44:28      00067065022TRLO0 
1952       1.110         XDUB      14:53:14      00067065518TRLO0 
3185       1.110         XDUB      14:53:14      00067065519TRLO0 
3613       1.110         XDUB      15:01:57      00067065893TRLO0 
3536       1.110         XDUB      15:21:33      00067066691TRLO0 
1095       1.110         XDUB      15:21:33      00067066692TRLO0 
681       1.110         XDUB      15:21:33      00067066693TRLO0 
768       1.112         XDUB      15:45:45      00067067532TRLO0 
2584       1.112         XDUB      15:45:45      00067067533TRLO0 
632       1.112         XDUB      15:45:45      00067067534TRLO0 
551       1.112         XDUB      15:45:45      00067067535TRLO0 
6007       1.112         XDUB      15:45:56      00067067541TRLO0 
3361       1.110         XDUB      15:56:33      00067068025TRLO0 
7740       1.110         XDUB      15:56:33      00067068026TRLO0 
3687       1.110         XDUB      15:56:41      00067068036TRLO0 
992       1.110         XDUB      16:03:25      00067068333TRLO0 
2746       1.110         XDUB      16:03:25      00067068334TRLO0 
3708       1.110         XDUB      16:06:25      00067068458TRLO0 
1395       1.110         XDUB      16:08:25      00067068549TRLO0 
647       1.110         XDUB      16:08:25      00067068550TRLO0 
2245       1.110         XDUB      16:11:25      00067068632TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
8000       95.00         XLON      08:19:40      00067052063TRLO0 
685       95.00         XLON      08:19:40      00067052064TRLO0 
7868       96.00         XLON      09:47:16      00067055412TRLO0 
86        95.40         XLON      10:22:40      00067056501TRLO0 
3310       95.40         XLON      10:22:40      00067056502TRLO0 
86        95.90         XLON      11:32:39      00067058363TRLO0 
1812       95.90         XLON      11:32:39      00067058364TRLO0 
1290       95.90         XLON      11:32:39      00067058365TRLO0 
6887       96.00         XLON      11:32:39      00067058366TRLO0 
2690       96.00         XLON      11:32:39      00067058367TRLO0 
2157       96.00         XLON      11:46:49      00067058767TRLO0 
1305       96.00         XLON      11:46:49      00067058768TRLO0 
3644       96.00         XLON      12:10:09      00067059769TRLO0 
281       96.00         XLON      12:44:29      00067060712TRLO0 
334       96.00         XLON      12:44:29      00067060713TRLO0 
2491       96.00         XLON      12:44:29      00067060714TRLO0 
2401       96.00         XLON      13:10:07      00067061658TRLO0 
908       96.00         XLON      13:10:07      00067061659TRLO0 
3508       96.00         XLON      13:25:07      00067062124TRLO0 
3324       96.00         XLON      13:39:07      00067062508TRLO0 
5025       96.00         XLON      14:21:40      00067063951TRLO0 
251       96.00         XLON      14:21:40      00067063952TRLO0

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

8000       96.00         XLON      14:41:40      00067064804TRLO0 
429       96.00         XLON      14:41:40      00067064805TRLO0 
3059       96.00         XLON      14:51:14      00067065352TRLO0 
1315       96.00         XLON      14:51:14      00067065353TRLO0 
3479       96.00         XLON      15:01:14      00067065874TRLO0 
3635       96.00         XLON      15:06:41      00067066046TRLO0 
3188       96.00         XLON      15:20:21      00067066643TRLO0 
138       96.00         XLON      15:20:21      00067066644TRLO0 
3669       96.00         XLON      15:26:21      00067066869TRLO0 
3260       96.00         XLON      15:35:12      00067067169TRLO0 
3319       96.00         XLON      15:44:29      00067067469TRLO0 
3523       96.00         XLON      15:53:57      00067067872TRLO0 
4643       96.00         XLON      16:12:11      00067068652TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  272833 
EQS News ID:  1730879 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1730879&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
