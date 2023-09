DJ 2023 Interim Results

M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc (MGCI) 2023 Interim Results 21-Sep-2023 / 07:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- LEI: 549300E9W63X1E5A3N24 M&G Credit Income Investment Trust plc Half Year Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 The full version of the Half Year Report and unaudited Condensed Financial Statements can be obtained from the following website: www.mandg.co.uk/creditincomeinvestmenttrust Chairman's statement Performance Your Company delivered a positive NAV total return of 3.58% for the six months to 30 June 2023. This compared favourably with the performance of investment grade fixed income indices such as the ICE BofA Sterling Corporate and Collateralized Index (-0.97%) and the ICE BofA 1-3 Year BBB Sterling Corporate & Collateralized Index (+0.49%). The first half of the year saw forward-looking policy rate expectations continue to drive pricing in risk assets. Combined with a highly uncertain economic outlook this has resulted in persistent and elevated market volatility, although lower than was the case in 2022. There have been some issuer specific instances of deterioration in credit quality in the portfolio as the effects of higher interest rates and tightening financial conditions have started to materialise. In particular, our investment in the bonds of the French supermarket group, Casino, has had to be written down to a nominal amount (prior to the write down it represented 0.5% of the portfolio). This has been an outlier: our Investment Manager has constructed a diversified portfolio which is designed to protect long-run performance against idiosyncratic risk and credit incidents since inception have been limited. The year began with speculation that central banks might be approaching the end of their rate hiking cycles, which sparked a renewed appetite for risk and fuelled a strong market rally across bonds and equities. However, optimism over a possible reprieve from interest rate hikes faded as the quarter progressed, with central banks remaining resolute in their fight to curb inflation. This was evident as interest rates were raised again in March despite pronounced market volatility arising from fears about the health of the global banking system. By comparison, the second quarter was relatively calm as the feared contagion in the banking sector failed to materialise: this led to diminished volatility in bonds and equities and a tightening in credit spreads even though interest rates continued to rise. Volatility in sovereign bond markets and rate weakness persisted although the Investment Manager continued to hedge interest rate risk and maintain low portfolio duration which mitigated the effect on your Company's performance. The first half of the year closed on a positive note for financial markets as opinion began to shift to the view that a future economic downturn would be less severe than previously feared. Share buybacks and discount management Your board remains committed to seeking to ensure that the Ordinary Shares trade close to NAV in normal market conditions through buybacks and issuance of Ordinary Shares. During the half year, the Company bought back 100,000 shares pursuant to the 'zero discount' policy initially announced on 30 April 2021. The Company's Ordinary Shares traded at an average discount to NAV of 0.83% during the period ended 30 June 2023. On 30 June 2023 the Ordinary Share price was 89.5p, representing a 4.9% discount to NAV as at that date. As at 30 June 2023, 2,612,749 shares were held in treasury with an additional 158,783 repurchased since the period end. Amendment of Articles of Association The success to date of our 'zero discount' policy gave our shareholders the confidence to defer the opportunity to realise the value of some or all of their Ordinary Shares at NAV per Ordinary Share less costs (the 'Liquidity Opportunity') in 2023 as set out in your Company's Articles of Association (the 'Articles'). The Articles were duly amended at a general meeting on 15 June and the next Liquidity Opportunity will now occur at, or within the twelve months prior to, the 2028 annual general meeting unless shareholders direct by way of a special resolution not to offer such Liquidity Opportunity. Our Investment Manager thus now has an extended window in which to take account of the attractive opportunities it expects to continue to occur in volatile markets. Dividends Your Company is currently paying four, quarterly interim dividends at an annual rate of SONIA plus 4%, calculated by reference to the adjusted opening NAV as at 1 January 2023. The Company paid dividends of 1.77p and 1.93p per Ordinary Share in respect of the quarters to 31 March 2023 and 30 June 2023 respectively. Together with the dividends of 1.14p and 2.43p per Ordinary Share paid by the Company in respect of the quarters to 30 September 2022 and 31 December 2022 respectively, the Company's shares offer a yield (based on share price at the time of writing) of 8.1%. Your Company's Investment Manager continues to believe that an annual total return, and thus ultimately a dividend yield, of SONIA plus 4% will continue to be achievable although there can be no guarantee that this will occur in any individual year. Outlook So far in 2023, financial markets have been far less volatile than they were over the course of last year, which has been supportive for credit spreads. The Company's positive performance has been driven by the portfolio's low interest rate sensitivity as well as the additional income generated by higher yielding private assets. The pipeline of private asset opportunities looks healthy and our Investment Manager has been able to use its ability to invest across both public and private markets to improve the yield of the portfolio. Your Company's portfolio (including irrevocable commitments) is now 57% invested in private assets, with additional investments of approximately 9% in illiquid publicly listed assets which are intended to be held to maturity. The Investment Manager will continue to deploy capital into both public and private areas of the fixed income market, depending on where it sees the most attractive relative value. The Company's revolving credit facility was fully repaid over the period and as at 30 June 2023 remained undrawn and ready to be utilised to take advantage of any future episodes of market volatility. Your board believes that the Company remains well positioned to achieve its return and dividend objectives, as set out above in the section entitled 'Dividends'. David Simpson Chairman 20 September 2023 Financial highlights Key data As at As at 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Net assets (GBP'000) 133,828 135,109 Net asset value (NAV) per Ordinary Share 94.16p 94.99p Ordinary Share price (mid-market) 89.5p 92.1p Discount to NAVa 4.9% 3.0% Ongoing charges figurea 1.23% 1.22%

Return and dividends per Ordinary Share

Six months ended Year ended 30 June 2023 31 December 2022 (unaudited) (audited) Capital return 0.7p (6.0)p Revenue return 2.6p 4.2p NAV total returna 3.6% (1.7)% Share price total returna 1.6% (2.8)% Total dividends declaredb 3.70p 5.35p

a Alternative performance measure. Please see pages 31 to 32 in the full Half Year Report for further information.

b The total dividends declared in respect of each period equated to a dividend yield of SONIA plus 4% on the adjusted opening NAV of the relevant period.

Investment manager's report

We are pleased to provide commentary on the factors that have had an impact on our investment approach since the start of the year. In particular we discuss the performance and composition of the portfolio.

In the first half of 2023 investors were forced to navigate volatile market conditions as central banks pressed ahead with the sharpest and most aggressive interest rate hiking cycles seen since the 1980s. The year started positively, with optimism about China's reopening and hopes that inflation might be slowing fuelling a market rally. Into this strength, we sold investment grade bonds which had been purchased at significantly wider spreads, many in the wake of the mini-budget crisis. We redeployed proceeds into financial credits which priced with an attractive new issue premium and also paid down the outstanding loan balance on the Company's credit facility as we looked to reduce portfolio risk. Share prices retreated and bond yields increased in February amid concerns that central banks would keep raising interest rates to tackle persistently high inflation. In March, volatility spiked as the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US and the emergency rescue of Credit Suisse in Switzerland sparked turmoil in the global banking sector. The diversified nature of the portfolio and relatively low allocation to debt issued by banks mitigated the effects of this stress episode on the Company's performance. We remained active in the private part of the fixed income market, reducing exposure to the M&G European Loan Fund and using redemption proceeds to fund a GBP2 million subscription in M&G Lion Credit Opportunity Fund IV ('Lion IV'). This was a strategic decision to take advantage of wider spreads and attractive yields available in the mezzanine ABS space in

