

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L) reported first-half profit before tax of 375.2 million pounds compared to 298.3 million pounds, last year. Earnings per share was 4.65 pence compared to 3.58 pence. Profit before tax and adjusted items was 373.5 million pounds, down 2.6%. Adjusted earnings per share was 4.62 pence compared to 5.23 pence.



For the 26 weeks to 29 July 2023, revenue was 4.78 billion pounds, up 8%, or 12% on an organic basis, reflecting the impact of non-core UK divestments. Premium Sports Fashion delivered 15% organic growth, or 9% like-for-like.



The Board proposed an increase in the interim dividend to 0.30 pence per ordinary share. The Group said this returns the interim dividend to pre-pandemic cover levels. This will be paid on 5 January 2024 to all shareholders on the register at 8 December 2023.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken