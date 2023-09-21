Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A3C35N | ISIN: SE0016589188 | Ticker-Symbol: ELXC
Tradegate
20.09.23
21:40 Uhr
9,724 Euro
+0,002
+0,02 %
Branche
Konsumgüter
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ELECTROLUX AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,5449,61009:45
9,5469,60209:44
PR Newswire
21.09.2023 | 08:42
88 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Electrolux Group to divest Memphis factory

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electrolux Group has agreed to divest its manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee, USA to a US-based investment company for a cash consideration of USD 61m (approx. SEK 675m).

The agreed divestment follows a previous agreement with another buyer which was not completed.

The agreement includes a due diligence period before closing of the transaction, during which the buyer can terminate the contract. The agreed purchase price is USD 61m (approx. SEK 675m).

The approximate gain of USD 50m (approx. SEK 550m) from the divestment will be recorded as a non-recurring item, positively impacting the operating income in business area North America, in connection with closing of the transaction. Closing and the positive cash flow impact are expected to occur during the fourth quarter of 2023.

The final operating income and cash flow effects will be determined by the exchange rate on the transaction day.

The divestment is part of the actions to divest non-core assets with total potential value of approximately SEK 10bn, which were communicated on July 20, 2023.

The Group's production in Memphis stopped on June 30, 2022, and the operations have been transferred to the new facility in Springfield, Tennessee.

This disclosure contains information that Electrolux Group is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation (EU nr 596/2014). The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person, on 21-09-2023 08:00 CET.

For more information:
Sophie Arnius, Investor Relations, +46 70 590 80 72
Electrolux Group Press Hotline, +46 8 657 65 07

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1853/3839047/2308430.pdf

230921 PRM Memphis divestment final eng

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/electrolux-group-to-divest-memphis-factory-301934384.html

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.