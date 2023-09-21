Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21
[21.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BN4GXL63
|24,334,000.00
|EUR
|0
|213,757,697.75
|8.7843
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|893,664.62
|88.6572
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|399,600.00
|EUR
|0
|41,321,232.98
|103.4065
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BMDWWS85
|120,002.00
|USD
|0
|12,899,606.44
|107.4949
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BN0T9H70
|56,339.00
|GBP
|0
|5,921,081.69
|105.0974
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BKX90X67
|64,221.00
|EUR
|0
|6,539,445.10
|101.8272
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE00BKX90W50
|48,539.00
|CHF
|0
|4,647,342.92
|95.7445
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE000V6NHO66
|7,735,618.00
|EUR
|0
|71,642,311.13
|9.2614
|Fund: Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE000L1I4R94
|2,983,090.00
|USD
|0
|29,871,951.15
|10.0138
|Tabula GCC Sovereign USD Bonds UCITS ETF - GBP HEDGED DISTRIBUTING
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|20.09.23
|IE000LJG9WK1
|669,740.00
|GBP
|0
|6,613,917.40
|9.8754