Tineco, developer and manufacturer of innovative household appliances and floor cleaners, is launching the FLOOR ONE S6, a new smart wet and dry cleaner. As a wet vacuum cleaner, it is not afraid of liquids and adhesions, effortlessly removing them, whether it's milk, ketchup, or eggs that have found their way onto the floor. As a combination device, it replaces the traditional bucket and mop, allowing for simultaneous vacuuming and mopping without the need to carry heavy water containers through the house. The brush rolls of the FLOOR ONE S6 can be quickly and thoroughly cleaned, eliminating not only another tedious step but also preventing mold formation in the device. In addition, the device becomes a durable companion. With this, the FLOOR S6 is perfect for families with children or pets and can easily erase any small contamination accidents.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921234286/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

In addition, the Tineco FLOOR ONE S6 impresses with its smart features and is half a kilogram lighter than its predecessor, weighing only 4.5 kg.

Highlights of FLOOR ONE S6:

Dual-edge cleaning: The device features improved edge cleaning, making it easy to clean along baseboards and in hard-to-reach areas with precision up to 1 cm.

MHCBS technology: The water flow within the device is strictly controlled, ensuring a steady and precise flow. An integrated edgeless scraper removes the majority of dirt from the roller after each cleaning cycle. Combined with continuous fresh water cleaning, efficient dirty water recycling, and a roller rotation speed of 450 RPM, drying efficiency is increased and dirty water residue is minimized. This ensures that no spot is left wet or dirty, even after a fresh mop.

3.6-inch full-size LCD display: The screen, with integrated Tineco Assistant, supports users throughout the cleaning process, from quick start-up to real-time cleaning status and error messages.

Up to 35 minutes of continuous cleaning: With a battery life of 35 minutes and enlarged tanks for dirty and clean water, as well as the iLoop Smartsensor, up to 230 square meters can be cleaned without interruption.

Natural cleaning: The Ultra Mode allows for the electrolysis of tap water, which can be used for deep cleaning of hard floors. This eliminates the need for abrasive cleaning agents and ensures a gentle and effective clean.

The FLOOR ONE S6 is now available nationwide on Amazon in Germany with a suggested retail price of 599 euros.

For more information about Tineco and the complete range of floor care solutions, please visit https://de.tineco.com/.

About Tineco

Founded in 1998, Tineco is dedicated to developing high-quality household electronics that are helpful, easy to use, and intelligent. With over two decades of experience in the household cleaning industry, Tineco never stops innovating and is committed to creating a simple, intelligent life for everyone.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921234286/en/

Contacts:

candice.dong@tineco.com