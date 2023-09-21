Vestinda Bridges Web3 and Traditional Finance with Support for 100,000 Asset Pairs

BUCHAREST, Romania, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vestinda, the innovative no-code trading automation platform for communities, has set a new standard in the world of finance. In a move that transforms the landscape of quant trading for retail, Vestinda now provides extensive support for all asset classes, including Forex, Stocks, Indices, ETFs, Crypto, and Commodities within its powerful no-code environment.

This expansion marks a significant milestone in Vestinda's mission to automate trading and investment for everyone. Vestinda users can now access a comprehensive array of asset classes beyond Crypto.

"We're now getting one step closer to our vision of becoming the super-app for investment automation across multiple asset classes and accounts. Launching support for 100,000 asset pairs on our platform is a significant milestone in our journey. We're helping individuals build complete, diversified, and automated investment portfolios. Our commitment to innovation and transparency has never been stronger, and we're excited to see our community embrace this new era for financial markets." - Alin Breaban, founder of Vestinda

Vestinda's Expansion Unleashes a Wealth of Opportunities:

Backtest Across Markets: Get access to 100,000 asset pairs from all global markets.

Risk-free Demo Trading: Users can simulate trading, learn, and get signals on their strategies.

Bullet-proof automation: Users can automate their strategies on top of their accounts at selected Exchanges.

No-Code Environment: Vestinda maintains its commitment to simplicity offering the most flexible no-code environment, and making trading strategy creation and implementation accessible to traders of all levels.

This enhancement embodies Vestinda's commitment to equipping traders with the essential instruments to win in the ever-evolving financial arena. With access to many assets, robust backtesting capabilities, full trading execution, and an intuitive no-code environment, Vestinda empowers everyday traders to become profitable by using the technology that was available only to the financial elite.

In parallel with this product expansion, Vestinda is announcing the successful progress of its first investment round with $500,000 committed from visionary investors. The company is looking to close the first round of $600,000 to accelerate growth and build the future of investment automation.

About Vestinda

Vestinda is a pioneering trading & investing automation platform designed to empower retail traders with the tools they need to succeed in the world of finance. With a strong focus on user experience, transparency, and advanced technology, Vestinda is committed to helping millions of people grow and automate portfolios.

