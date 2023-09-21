

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Capita plc (CPI.L) has signed two contracts to deliver Functional Assessment Service assessments in the Midlands and Wales for the Department for Work and Pensions, and in Northern Ireland for the Department for Communities. The Group said the contracts are worth a combined 565 million pounds and will run for five years from 2024, with an additional option to extend for a further two years.



The Group noted that FAS is a new service that will bring together existing assessment services, for disabled people and people with health conditions, under a single provider in each geographical region.



Copyright(c) 2023 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken