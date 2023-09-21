DJ Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc (RUSG LN) Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2023 / 09:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Russell 1000 Growth UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 338.8599 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1883556 CODE: RUSG LN ISIN: FR0011119171 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0011119171 Category Code: NAV TIDM: RUSG LN Sequence No.: 272844 EQS News ID: 1731017 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 21, 2023 03:10 ET (07:10 GMT)