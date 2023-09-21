

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French manufacturers' confidence improved in September after weakening in the previous month, underpinned by a positive development in short-term personal production expectations, monthly data from the statistical office INSEE revealed Thursday.



The manufacturing sentiment index rose to 99.0 in September from 97.0 in August. Meanwhie, economists had expected the confidenc to remain stable at 97.0.



Nonetheless, the index still remained just below its long-term average of 100.0.



The survey showed that manufacturers' expectations regarding their own financial situation in the next three months strengthened, notably to 14 in September from 3 in the prior month.



General production expectations were slightly less negative in September, with the relevant index rising to -6 from -9 in August.



At the same time, the balance of opinion on past production deteriorated further, as the corresponding index declined from -4 to -6.



The index measuring overall order books stayed stable and negative at -21.



The sub-index for the expected trend in selling prices in the next three months increased to 5 in September from 2 in the previous month.



The overall business confidence index, which comprises the responses of business leaders from sectors such as manufacturing, construction, services, retail trade, and wholesale trade, stayed stable for the fourth straight month at 100.0 in September.



The stability in September is due to mixed movements in the different sectors, with in particular an improvement this month in the business situation in the manufacturing industry, offset by a retreat in retail trade, the Insee said.



