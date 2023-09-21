Award winners will share their journeys about how they tackled their most pressing challenges to accelerate business growth

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) will recognise Keysight Technologies, as this year's Return On Integration Honours winner at its B2B Summit EMEA, held October 9-11, 2023, in London, UK, and digitally. Keysight Technologies is being recognised for aligning its marketing, sales, and product functions to maximise customer value. Additionally, Forrester will celebrate Programmes Of The Year winners for outstanding achievements within specific functions of marketing, sales, and product: NTT Ltd. for developing a global account-based marketing center of excellence; and Dun Bradstreet for transforming a regional marketing function into a centralised marketing hub.

Forrester's B2B Summit EMEA is the premier event for B2B marketing, sales, and product leaders to explore and learn new ideas, pragmatic frameworks, and compelling data to fuel their customer-obsessed growth engines. At the event, honourees will present how they have grown revenue, accelerated time to market, and launched integrated global campaigns to achieve desired business outcomes.

This year's Return On Integration Honours winner, Keysight Technologies, a leading provider of design, emulation, and test solutions, aligned their global sales, product, and marketing teams with a unified campaign strategy. During its keynote session, Keysight will share how cross-functional alignment enabled the firm to deliver consistent messaging, improve the quality of its leads, and drive efficient digital programmes across the globe.

"We worked closely with Forrester analysts to improve our overall campaign planning process," said Sarah Calnan, senior director, global marketing demand center at Keysight. "As a result of this collaboration, we improved the targeting, messaging, and execution of our campaigns, while also increasing alignment with our sales and product organisations. Using Forrester's Change Management and Global Demand Centre Implementation models, we combined our marketing communications and digital teams into a global virtual team. This approach has created a culture of knowledge-sharing and learning across teams as well as improved speed of execution and the ability to measure and optimise our impact."

These Programmes Of The Year winners will also share their success stories on stage at B2B Summit EMEA:

NTT Ltd. will discuss how they developed a global account-based marketing centre of excellence that boosted alignment between sales and marketing, ultimately driving measurable improvements.

Dun Bradstreet will share their transformation journey and how they evolved from a siloed operation focused primarily on local delivery in market to a centralised function developing strategic campaigns customisable for both local and global markets.

"Our Return On Integration Honours winners and Programmes Of The Year winners are trailblazing organisations that tackle challenges head on to improve business outcomes," said Paul Ferron, VP and research director at Forrester. "We look forward to hearing their success stories onstage at this year's B2B Summit EMEA."

Resources:

Register to attend B2B Summit EMEA.

Follow @Forrester and ForrB2BSummit for updates.

Learn how Forrester Decisions for B2B Marketing Executives, Forrester Decisions for B2B Sales, and Forrester Decisions for Product Management can help drive functional alignment.

About Forrester

Forrester (Nasdaq: FORR) is one of the most influential research and advisory firms in the world. We help leaders across technology, customer experience, digital, marketing, sales, and product functions use customer obsession to accelerate growth. Through Forrester's proprietary research, consulting, and events, leaders from around the globe are empowered to be bold at work to navigate change and put their customers at the center of their leadership, strategy, and operations. Our unique insights are grounded in annual surveys of more than 700,000 consumers, business leaders, and technology leaders worldwide; rigorous and objective research methodologies, including Forrester Wave evaluations; 100 million real-time feedback votes; and the shared wisdom of our clients. To learn more, visit Forrester.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921175185/en/

Contacts:

Naomi Thomas

nathomas@forrester.com

07917184752