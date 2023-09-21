Cambridge Healthtech Institute: DRIVING PRECISION MEDICINE FORWARD: BIO-IT WORLD EUROPE CONVENES IN LONDON 29-30 NOVEMBER 2023

Event Fosters Collaboration Among Life Sciences and IT Leaders to Accelerate Research and Advance Drug Discovery & Development

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To foster collaboration among the UK and Europe's biopharma and technology leaders who are forging new frontiers in precision medicine, the Bio-IT World Conference & Expo Europe is coming to London 29-30 November 2023.

Held in one of the world's leading hubs for medical innovation, this annual event will focus on the latest IT advancements that are accelerating biomedical research and drug discovery and development. Sessions will showcase the role of AI, FAIR (findable, accessible, interoperable and reusable) data, digital twins, bioinformatics and other technologies in catalyzing progress. Examples include:

A partnership between Barts Health NHS Trust and Queen Mary University of London, which are investing £600m pounds in a world-leading open-access exascale causal AI computing platform. This will enable a newly detailed understanding of cancer and other diseases.

MOSAIC, a $50 million initiative to revolutionize cancer research using spatial omics, offering unprecedented information on the structure of tumors. This is a collaboration between Owkin, Nanostring and world-leading research institutions.

Another collaboration among 250 research institutes in over 23 countries who are integrating their bioinformatics resources under a common European infrastructure called ELIXIR.

"Bio-IT World Europe will give participants an exclusive opportunity to network with the people behind the innovations originating in Europe and the UK. Many speakers have carefully selected this conference as the best venue to present their research," said Cindy Crowninshield, RDN, LDN, Executive Event Director.

Senior-level scientists and researchers, IT professionals and executives from organizations across life sciences, including pharmaceutical, biotechnology, health systems, academia, government, and national laboratories, will participate in more than 60 sessions in five tracks--R&D in pharma, AI for Pharma, Storage Infrastructure & Cloud Computing, Data Management, and Bioinformatics.

About Bio-IT World Conference & Expo

For over 20 years, Cambridge Healthtech Institute's Bio-IT World Conference & Expo has been the world's premier event showcasing technologies and analytic approaches that solve problems, accelerate science, and drive the future of precision medicine. Bio-IT World unites a community of leading life sciences, pharmaceutical, clinical, healthcare, informatics and technology experts in the field of biomedical research, drug discovery & development, and healthcare from around the world.

