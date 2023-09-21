



Washington, D.C., Sept 21, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Clinical Squared (C2) and Platohealth.ai are delighted to announce a groundbreaking partnership that promises to reshape the healthcare landscape. Their collaboration brings together the healthcare expertise of C2 and the cutting-edge AI and machine learning capabilities of Plato.ai to create innovative solutions.Clinical Squared, a leader in healthcare market expertise, data architecture, software development, consultation and implementation services, will lend its extensive industry knowledge to Plato.ai's platform. In turn, Plato.ai will provide advanced AI and machine learning mechanisms to enhance C2's products and services.This strategic partnership aims to deliver more efficient and effective healthcare solutions for consumers, organizations and the broader healthcare ecosystem.Marquis Allen, CEO of C2"We are thrilled to partner with PlatoHealth.ai in our mission to transform healthcare experiences and outcomes using cutting-edge technology. Our collaboration represents a significant milestone for Clinical Squared as we leverage Plato.ai's superior AI capabilities to power our data navigation and orchestration tools for consumers and enterprises in the healthcare sector."Bryan Feinberg, CEO of PlatoHealth"This announcement comes at an opportune moment for both companies and we are excited to join forces with Clinical Squared to create transformative healthcare solutions powered by AI and machine learning. This partnership underscores our commitment to improving patient outcomes and healthcare processes. We look forward to the exciting innovations that will emerge from this collaboration."Key Highlights of the Partnership:Healthcare Expertise: Clinical Squared's deep healthcare domain expertise will enrich Plato.ai's AI models, ensuring that they are tailored to the specific needs of the healthcare industry.Advanced AI: Plato.ai's advanced AI and machine learning mechanisms will be integrated into C2 products, enhancing their capabilities for healthcare organizations and technology users of varying skill levelsInnovation: The partnership aims to drive innovation in healthcare by developing solutions that provide security and portability of data as well as deep analytical context for users of the products they collaborate on.Enhanced Patient Outcomes: By combining industry knowledge with AI-driven insights, the collaboration seeks to contribute to better patient outcomes and overall healthcare quality.This partnership represents a significant step forward in the quest to harness the power of technology for the betterment of healthcare. Together, Clinical Squared and Plato.ai are committed to creating solutions that address the unique challenges of the healthcare industry, improving efficiency, and ultimately delivering better care to patients.For more information about Clinical Squared and PlatoHealth.AI, please visit their respective websites:Clinical Squared: https://www.clinicalsquared.com/about-us/Plato.ai: https://Platohealth.aiContacts:Bryan FeinbergCEO, Plato Technologies Inc.Zephyr@platodata.ioMarquis AllenCEO, Clincial Squaredmarquis.allen@clinicalsquared.comSource: ClinicalSquaredPlatohealth.aiCopyright 2023 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.