ICIS Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference: The flagship event for the complete base oils value chain

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICIS announces the 18th Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference, to be held on 17-18 October in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. This flagship event has grown rapidly over the years and presents a unique opportunity for base oils and lubricants executives to network, share ideas, and discuss important industry topics. This year, the conference will also include the fuel retail sector, offering greater insight into the entire base oils supply chain from crude oil to the end user.

Sarah Harvey, director, events at ICIS, comments, "Base oils may only be 1% of oil production, but they generate high income and are an important segment of the overall industry. The Middle East Base Oils and Lubricants conference is designed to support this market, understand global trends, and share vital information for the development and growth of sales of base oils and lubricants."

The conference will include industry-led topics with high-profile speakers, such as Samer Al Hokail, President & CEO, Luberef; Mark Notkin, Chief Innovation Officer at Electromin; Marco Digioia, President at European Association of Lubricants Manufacturers (ATIEL); Dr. George Zhang, Vice President of International R&D at Valvoline, and Alex Aliper, President at Insilico. Discussion topics will cover a comprehensive outlook for the Middle East market, including insight into growth drivers in the region, such as infrastructure development and engagement with the African market; evolving trends, such as sustainability and digitalisation; fuel retail topics, and a view into global economic trends for base oils.

It is the first time the fuel retail sector has been included in the conference. Harvey explains, "Incorporating fuel retail will raise awareness across the value chain, informing the industry of the rapid development in this space and preparing them for potential increase in lubricant demand."

"The Middle Eastern Base Oils and Lubricants Conference has become a meeting place for industry leaders, making networking an important part of the conference. With industry-led topics and high-profile speakers, the content will appeal to a wide range of industry players including base oil and lubricant producers, blenders, additive companies, and now fuel retailing business," concludes Harvey.

To find out more about Middle East Base Oils and Lubricants 2023 and to register for the event, please visit https://events.icis.com/website/8329/

