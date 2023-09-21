The renowned personal finance advisory firm Goldstone Financial Group announces its investment consultancy services for recent retirees in the Nashville area.

Oakbrook Terrace, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Goldstone Financial Group's latest launch extends its notable expertise in creating a comprehensive financial plan for its clients, helping to assemble a diverse investment portfolio designed to help deliver consistent returns. The firm is offering new clients a complimentary report, identifying five areas of their retirement plan that could be improved to achieve the lifestyle they want in their later years.

The consulting team brings decades of experience in developing effective investment strategies, reflecting both the goals and preferences of clients and the ever-changing world of the financial markets.

Goldstone's dedicated fiduciary agents are legally obligated to advise in the best interests of clients, regardless of how such decisions will benefit or negatively affect the business itself. This includes helping recently retired individuals decide on the best course of action for their 401(k) once they stop working.

These options include keeping one's funds in the 401(k) plan, transferring the savings to an individual retirement account (IRA), withdrawing a lump sum, or converting the fund into an annuity. The Goldstone team can help clients understand and navigate the tax implications of each of these options, finding a solution that best matches an individual's goals.

Regarding investments, the firm can contextualize decision-making by identifying a client's risk tolerance, their ideal investment timeline, how to allocate assets, and, where appropriate, form an effective IRA tax strategy. With a choice of active or passive asset management approaches, Goldstone lays out the options regarding stocks and market trends or index funds.

Founder and CEO Anthony Pellegrino says, "Each plan has its own set of rules and requirements, so it's important to do your research and choose the plan that best fits your needs. One advantage of a 401(k) plan is that your contributions are deducted from your income before taxes are taken out, which can help reduce your taxable income."

