DJ Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WATL LN) Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2023 / 10:10 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI Water ESG Filtered (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 20-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 54.958 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24021362 CODE: WATL LN ISIN: FR0010527275 =---------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: FR0010527275 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WATL LN Sequence No.: 273071 EQS News ID: 1731505 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731505&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 04:10 ET (08:10 GMT)