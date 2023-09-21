Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 21.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889488 | ISIN: DK0010219153 | Ticker-Symbol: R90
Tradegate
21.09.23
09:39 Uhr
224,90 Euro
+0,90
+0,40 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 25
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ROCKWOOL A/S 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
223,10224,8011:45
223,80224,1011:45
GlobeNewswire
21.09.2023 | 10:58
120 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S: Rockwool A/S - change in number of shares due to conversion of A shares to B shares

Due to conversion of A shares to B shares in Rockwool A/S, the number of shares
in the company's share classes will be changed. The changes will take effect on
Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 25 September 2023. 





ISIN:          DK0010219070            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool A             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before decrease: 10,799,404 shares (DKK 107,994,040)
------------------------------------------------------------
Decrease:        13,547 shares (DKK 135,470)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after decrease:  10,785,857 shares (DKK 107,858,570)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook code:     ROCK A               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3454                
------------------------------------------------------------



ISIN:          DK0010219153            
------------------------------------------------------------
Name:          Rockwool B             
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume before increase: 10,821,305 shares (DKK 108,213,050)
------------------------------------------------------------
Increase:        13,547 shares (DKK 135,470)    
------------------------------------------------------------
Volume after increase:  10,834,852 shares (DKK 108,348,520)
------------------------------------------------------------
Face value:       DKK 10               
------------------------------------------------------------
Short name:       ROCK B               
------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:      3456                
------------------------------------------------------------







For further information, please contact: Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66
Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.