

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German stocks fell on Thursday as investors reacted to the Fed's hawkish stance on interest rates and awaited rate decisions from the Swiss National Bank, Riksbank, Norges Bank and Bank of England.



The benchmark DAX was down 108 points, or 0.7 percent, at 15,673 after climbing 0.8 percent the previous day.



In corporate news, Delivery Hero SE rose half a percent after the online food delivery company confirmed negotiations regarding a potential sale of its foodpanda business in selected Southeast Asia markets.



GEA Group was down 0.6 percent. The technology provider for food and other industries has appointed Bernd Brinker as interim Chief Financial Officer with effect from October 16.



