

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The following investment banks issued recommendations on U.K. stocks this morning as follows:



Analyst recommendations in the dpa-AFX International ProFeed on 21.09.2023 - 11.00 am



- BERENBERG RAISES DUNELM GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 1370 (1340) PENCE - 'BUY' - JEFFERIES CUTS DFS FURNITURE PRICE TARGET TO 175 (185) PENCE - 'BUY' - RBC CUTS BROOKS MACDONALD PRICE TARGET TO 1900 (2100) PENCE - 'SECTOR PERFORM' - RBC RAISES WEIR GROUP PRICE TARGET TO 2475 (2400) PENCE - 'OUTPERFORM' - SOCGEN CUTS PRUDENTIAL PRICE TARGET TO 1325 PENCE - 'BUY'



dpa-AFX Wirtschaftsnachrichten GmbH assumes no liability for the correctness of this information./rob

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger. Hier klicken