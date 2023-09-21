Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")

The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 20 September 2023 were:-

Excluding current year Revenue = 1,405.95p

Including ALL Revenue = 1,439.11p

ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 11.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 4.1%. There are currently 84,489,605 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.

21 September 2023