Oukitel WP27 Shines with A Chic Camo Style and Lightweight Design

SHENZHEN, China, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- While most rugged phones tend to be bulky and cumbersome, Oukitel's latest model, the WP27, breaks the norm with its sleek and lightweight design. Weighing just 328g and measuring only 15.3mm thick, this phone is perfect for adventure seekers and everyday users alike. Adding to its appeal is the WP27's chic camouflage style, which adds a unique touch to its overall design. For those who prefer a more business-oriented look, a sleek black color option is also available.

In addition to its eye-catching design, the WP27 rugged phone is built to be tough. Certified by MIL-STD-810H, the WP27 can withstand shatters and drops. With IP68 and IP69K certifications, it can operate properly in water up to 1.5 meters deep for 30 minutes.

The WP27 excels in its camera capabilities as well. It features a 20MP night vision lens with IR night vision, allowing users to capture stunning photos in low-light environments up to 20 meters away. The powerful 64MP camera takes detailed photos and 4K videos in challenging lighting conditions. For selfies and video calls, there is a 16MP front camera, and a 2MP macro lens for close-up shots.

Running on a MediaTek Helio G99 processor, the WP27 delivers smooth performance even during demanding tasks. Besides, the phone is equipped with the latest Android 13 operating system, providing a user-friendly interface and access to a wide range of apps. Moreover, the WP27 comes with 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM, expandable up to 24GB and 2TB, respectively. Users can seamlessly switch between apps and enjoy ample space for files, photos, and videos.

Battery life is not a concern with the WP27's massive 8500mAh capacity, which provides 1000 hours of standby and 53 hours of talking.

Originally priced at $369.99, Oukitel WP27 is currently available at a deal price of only $269.99 on Oukitel official website. Once subscribe to Oukitel, buyers are able to unlock extra 15% off and get WP27 at a final price of $229.49.

About OUKITEL

OUKITEL is a high-tech corporate brand of "Shenzhen Yunji Intelligent Technology Co., LTD" based in Shenzhen, China. This company integrates research and development, design, production, sales and after-sales service. With a partner network of more than 130 dealers in 60 countries, OUKITEL products are distributed throughout Europe, Asia, North and South America.

Follow OUKITEL for more information on Facebook, Youtube and Twitter.

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/oukitel-wp27-shines-with-a-chic-camo-style-and-lightweight-design-301934589.html