Chief Executives of Hundreds of Cities Jointly Kick Off Smart City Innovation Program Powered by Huawei Pangu Government Model

SHANGHAI, Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Day 1 of HUAWEI CONNECT 2023, Huawei's annual flagship event for the global ICT industry, Huawei, joined by industry organizations, experts, customers, and partners, announced the Huawei Pangu Government Model Joint Innovation Program at the "2023 Digital Economy Summit & Smart City Forum." With the goal of improving public services and accelerating the digital transformation of cities, participants of this program have agreed to collaborate in exploring ways to use foundation models (large pre-trained AI models) to empower a wide range of smart city applications, such as intelligent government services, government office digitalization, and intelligent city governance, and to drive the digital government, digital economy, and digital society projects of governments at all levels in China. Hundreds of chief executives from cities all over China attended this summit.

In his keynote speech titled "Accelerate Intelligence," David Wang, Huawei's Executive Director of the Board, Chairman of the ICT Infrastructure Managing Board, and President of the Enterprise BG, announced the Pangu Government Model along with several other industry intelligence solutions. The goal of this model includes building a city AI compute infrastructure to empower intelligent city upgrades, accelerate the growth of the digital economy, and improve the efficiency of government services, among others.

Today, foundation models are becoming a dominant trend in AI, accelerating AI adoption across industries. According to a report from the McKinsey Global Institute, AI, as a new general-purpose technology (GPT), is projected to boost global GDP by about 1.2% a year, far exceeding the contribution of other GPTs to the global economy during their respective times. This is precisely why AI has now become a focal point in the technology competition among nations worldwide, with many including AI as a part of their national strategy.

Connecting the government, businesses, and residents, government services serve as a crucial testing ground for applications and innovations made possible by foundation models. The Huawei Pangu Government Model Joint Innovation Program is led by Huawei's Government Public Services Digitalization BU and is joined by many of Huawei's customers and partners. The program will prioritize the application of foundation models to improve public services, advance intelligent city governance and government office digitalization, and contribute to the realization of a Digital China.

