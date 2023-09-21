Trans American Aquaculture, Inc: Trans American Aquaculture Marks Milestones and Gears Up for an Exciting Future

ARROYO, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Trans American Aquaculture (OTC PINK:GRPS), a leading player in the aquaculture industry, has achieved significant milestones while gearing up for exciting missions ahead.
Milestones Accomplished:
- Stocked Ponds with 4.5 Million Shrimp: Trans American Aquaculture has successfully stocked its ponds with a staggering 4.5 million high-quality shrimp. This achievement underscores the company's commitment to providing a reliable source of premium seafood.
- Filed S-1 Registration Statement: On August 18, 2023, Trans American Aquaculture filed an S-1 Registration Statement with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). This filing represents a pivotal step in the company's journey toward enhanced transparency and growth.
- Audited Financials Completed: The company's financial audit, a critical aspect of its path to full reporting status, has been completed. The audit process reaffirms Trans American Aquaculture's dedication to financial integrity and accountability.
- Texas Park & Wildlife Health Inspection Passed: Trans American Aquaculture's shrimp in its ponds successfully passed the rigorous health inspection by the Texas Parks and Wildlife authorities. This continuous process underscores the company's adherence to the highest health and safety standards.
Missions Pending:
- Name and Ticker Change Filed: The company has submitted a request for a name and ticker change with FINRA (Financial Industry Regulatory Authority) and is awaiting approval. This change aligns with its evolving identity and growth trajectory.
- Sales Contract with Major Shrimp Consumer: Trans American Aquaculture is actively working on securing a significant sales contract with a major shrimp consumer. This potential partnership marks a significant opportunity for growth and market expansion.
- Waiting on Approval from the Coastal Aquaculture Authority (CAA) in India: The company is in the process of obtaining approval from the CAA to sell shrimp broodstock. This mission holds substantial potential for expanding the company's market reach and influence. By working with selected producers, the company can ensure likeminded standards are adhered to when providing quality seafood products.
- Shrimp Harvest Expected in Late October: Anticipation is building as Trans American Aquaculture prepares for its shrimp harvest, scheduled for late October. This critical event reflects the culmination of meticulous planning, sustainable practices, and commitment to delivering high-quality seafood.
"These milestones and missions represent Trans American Aquaculture's unwavering dedication to sustainable aquaculture, innovation, and responsible business & farming practices." stated Adam Thomas, CEO of Trans American Aquaculture. "The company continues to make waves in the aquaculture industry, bringing reliable and premium-quality seafood to consumers while actively pursuing opportunities for growth and expansion." Mr. Thomas added.
About Trans American Aquaculture (GRPS):
Trans American Aquaculture is a leading player in the aquaculture industry, committed to sustainable and responsible shrimp production. With a state-of-the-art facility in Texas, USA, and a dedication to transparency and innovation, the company aims to meet the world's seafood demands while setting industry standards for quality and integrity. Visit https://transamaqua.com/ to learn more.
