Donnerstag, 21.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
Dow Jones News
Vicky Ramancha Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare pushes the firm to go global

EQS Newswire / 21/09/2023 / 17:37 UTC+8 
RNR Healthcare is a professional pharmaceutical and medical equipment trading company that has extensive access to high 
in demand healthcare products, and provides sourcing and procurement services including logistical management. 
 
The CEO of RNR Healthcare, Vicky Ramancha, is currently running a global campaign for RNR Healthcare to promote access 
to healthcare supply chain for various global markets including third world countries. 
 
Vicky Ramancha is targeting Africa for procuring highly demanded and required medicines for local regions. RNR 
Healthcare is currently in talks with African governments to provide hard to get supply of limited pharmaceutical 
products. Additionally, for every purchased pharmaceutical product RNR Healthcare is giving back safety medical 
equipment product to local areas in Africa. 
 
Vicky Ramancha has a vision to create a large healthcare product trading conglomerate. RNR Healthcare is more than a 
brand for trading business. RNR Healthcare is healthcare product provider for tomorrow's troubles and issues. 
 
The company is looking to partner with South East Asian regions as well for procuring government contracts in the near 
future. Vicky Ramancha sees that in order to get a global grasp, he wants to put RNR Healthcare on global spotlight. 
RNR Healthcare is open for partnerships and new relationships especially towards third world countries that require 
special immediate attention. 
 
To learn more about RNR Healthcare, visit https://rnr.healthcare. 
 
Contact 
global.business@rnr.healthcare 
https://rnr.healthcare 
 
 
File: Vicky Ramancha Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare pushes the firm to go global 
21/09/2023 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
Media archive at www.todayir.com

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731615&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 05:38 ET (09:38 GMT)

