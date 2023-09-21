DJ Vicky Ramancha Chief Executive Officer of RNR Healthcare pushes the firm to go global

RNR Healthcare is a professional pharmaceutical and medical equipment trading company that has extensive access to high in demand healthcare products, and provides sourcing and procurement services including logistical management. The CEO of RNR Healthcare, Vicky Ramancha, is currently running a global campaign for RNR Healthcare to promote access to healthcare supply chain for various global markets including third world countries. Vicky Ramancha is targeting Africa for procuring highly demanded and required medicines for local regions. RNR Healthcare is currently in talks with African governments to provide hard to get supply of limited pharmaceutical products. Additionally, for every purchased pharmaceutical product RNR Healthcare is giving back safety medical equipment product to local areas in Africa. Vicky Ramancha has a vision to create a large healthcare product trading conglomerate. RNR Healthcare is more than a brand for trading business. RNR Healthcare is healthcare product provider for tomorrow's troubles and issues. The company is looking to partner with South East Asian regions as well for procuring government contracts in the near future. Vicky Ramancha sees that in order to get a global grasp, he wants to put RNR Healthcare on global spotlight. RNR Healthcare is open for partnerships and new relationships especially towards third world countries that require special immediate attention. To learn more about RNR Healthcare, visit https://rnr.healthcare. Contact global.business@rnr.healthcare https://rnr.healthcare

