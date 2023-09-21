Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Biokript (BKPT) on September 21, 2023. For all users of LBank Exchange, the BKPT/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 12:00 UTC on September 21, 2023.

Introducing Biokript

LBank Exchange is thrilled to announce the upcoming listing of Biokript (BKPT), the world's first hybrid Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency exchange, based on Mudarabah profit-sharing principles, that equally distributes trading profits between the platform and token holders.

Biokript Solutions offers a groundbreaking Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency platform designed to address various industry challenges. The Biokript token ensures trading volume integrity by distributing trading revenues among token holders, discouraging wash trading. The platform's blockchain-based transactions provide transparency and auditability, while robust security measures, including encryption and non-custodial features, protect user funds from incidents. With an emphasis on customer service, Biokript offers 24/7 support, two-factor authentication, and notification mechanisms for added security. It also provides multiple fiat currencies and payment options, fostering compliance with KYC/AML regulations. Additionally, Biokript educates users about the cryptocurrency industry and promotes minimal-risk investment opportunities through Shariah compliance.

Biokript's revenue model includes various fees, such as trading fees, credit/debit card purchase fees, listing fees, and voting fees. The platform's vision centers on faith, integrity, and hard work, aiming to provide Shariah-compliant crypto services and advance blockchain technology education, fostering decentralization. The cryptocurrency market's rapid growth, combined with the scarcity of Shariah-compliant exchanges, presents a significant opportunity for Biokript. By targeting both Muslim and non-Muslim populations and adhering to profit-sharing principles through its proprietary token, Biokript strives to attract users while ensuring fair and transparent profit distribution.

Biokript's target market comprises individuals and institutions seeking Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency opportunities, emphasizing decentralization and control over their assets. With the Islamic financial sector projected to grow significantly, Biokript aligns itself as a suitable investment option. By offering liquidity aggregation, low latency, and off-chain trading capabilities, Biokript aims to outperform traditional centralized and decentralized exchanges. The platform's marketing strategy revolves around community engagement and social media presence. Biokript aspires to build a loyal and informed user base, contributing to its growth and success in the cryptocurrency market's evolving landscape.

About BKPT Token

Based on BEP20, BKPT has a total supply of 500 million (i.e. 500,000,000). Token allocation entails 40% for company expenses, 5% for Takaful insurance, 5% for reserves, and 10% reserved for token burning, while the remaining 40% will be proportionally shared among all token holders. A distinctive token burn strategy, utilizing 10% of trading fee revenues, aims to create scarcity. With a dynamic burn rate starting at 1% for every 100% BKPT price appreciation, reducing during rapid surges, token burning will occur every 90 days, possibly drawing from the Treasury if trading revenues fall short. Investors in Biokript tokens will receive a share of trading and listing fees, adhering to the Islamic Mudarabah principle, with a 50/50 profit split between the company and token holders, distributed based on the number of tokens held. It will be listed on LBank Exchange at 12:00 UTC on September 21, 2023. Investors who are interested in BKPT can easily buy and sell it on LBank Exchange by then.

About LBank

LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute to the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.

