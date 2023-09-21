Invesco Investment Trusts - Net Asset Value(s)
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 21
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
454.81p
INCLUDING current year revenue
460.84p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50
Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
351.18p
INCLUDING current year revenue
356.42p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173
Invesco Select Trust plc
Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
281.33p
INCLUDING current year revenue
281.33p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
183.68p
INCLUDING current year revenue
184.28p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
108.99p
INCLUDING current year revenue
110.18p
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596
Invesco Select Trust plc
Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)
As at close of business on 20-September-2023
NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value
EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue
150.69p
INCLUDING current year revenue
151.49p
The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.
LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596