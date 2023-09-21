Marking its 5th anniversary, 1NCE has grown to 15,000 customers and 20 million managed endpoints across 165 countries

1NCE, an IoT software and connectivity company, has been recognized as a Major Player in IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Managed IoT Connectivity Services 2023 Vendor Assessment (Doc US50404023, August 2023).

The study presents a worldwide vendor assessment of managed IoT connectivity services providers, looking specifically at how they are addressing the demand for global IoT connectivity services and connectivity management platforms to manage and analyze IoT device fleets. In this assessment, the IDC MarketScape model was used to evaluate both quantitative metrics and qualitative insights that define success in the managed IoT connectivity services market. The evaluation is based on a comprehensive and rigorous framework that assesses each vendor relative to the criteria and to one another.

More than 15,000 customers worldwide and 60+ Fortune 500 companies have already trusted 1NCE with more than 20 million managed endpoints across 165 countries and regions. Fast Company recognized 1NCE on its "Next Big Things in Tech" list for making IoT connectivity ubiquitous and affordable.

"1NCE has reinvented the IoT supply chain, but we're not content to stop there. Our software continues to evolve and address the biggest pain points for IoT customers," said Ivo Rook, Chief Operating Officer at 1NCE. "In the last two years, we've more than tripled our headcount, added coverage in 50+ countries and doubled our subscriptions -- it's clearly paid off now that we're being recognized as a Major Player."

The 1NCE Lifetime Flat subscription is industry-disruptive but simple: customers can deploy, connect, and manage IoT sensors across the world for as little as a dollar per year per device. Complimentary to all Lifetime Flat customers, 1NCE OS is enterprise-grade software that supports IoT projects of any scale, for new and existing projects alike. Using 1NCE OS for device and cloud integration, customers can accelerate time-to-market for IoT projects by months, identify device location without GPS, and optimize payload transmission to increase battery life by up to 70 percent. The new Freedom to Switch feature allows customers to add or change a provider over the lifetime of an IoT project without hassle, hidden fees or the need to physically touch the device.

Customers can get started with 1NCE at the company's online shop and on the AWS Marketplace. Customer support is available in 25 languages.

About IDC MarketScape

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About 1NCE

1NCE is the only software and connectivity company delivering lifetime IoT for a global flat subscription. Our mission is to deliver true cross-border, future-proof IoT without uncertainty or hassle over the lifetime of a device. In 165 countries, 1NCE delivers connectivity like electricity ready for consumption opening the world of IoT to innovators who will dramatically improve the environment, cities, healthcare, public safety, the supply chain and more. Learn more online and follow 1NCE on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

