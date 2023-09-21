DJ Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc (SDVP) Chelverton UK Dividend Trust plc: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 21-Sep-2023 / 10:54 GMT/BST =--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Chelverton UK Dividend Trust PLC The Company announces: Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/09/2023) of GBP50.86m Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 20/09/2023) of GBP32.72m The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 20/09/2023 was: Number of shares in issue: Per Ordinary share (Last price) - including unaudited current period revenue* 153.17p 21,360,000.00 Per Ordinary share (Last price) - excluding current period revenue* 147.86p Ordinary share price 160.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV 4.46% Ordinary shares have an undated life ZDP share 125.10p 14,500,000.00 ZDP share price 117.00p Premium / (Discount) to NAV (6.47)% ZDP shares are held in a subsidiary and have a redemption date of 30/04/2025 *Current period revenue covers the period 01/05/2023 to 20/09/2023

---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB0006615826, GB00BZ7MQD81 Category Code: NAV TIDM: SDVP LEI Code: 213800DAF47EJ2HT4P78 Sequence No.: 273085 EQS News ID: 1731623 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731623&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 21, 2023 05:54 ET (09:54 GMT)