Electric Fusion Systems, Inc.: Introducing EFS's Fusion Energy AI Ambassador

Electric Fusion Systems Launches AI Chatbot to Demystify Fusion Energy Queries

BROOMFIELD, CO / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Electric Fusion Systems (EFS) acknowledges the challenges faced in conveying the intricacies of our novel fusion approach to a skeptical fusion industry and intertwined subject matter experts. Recognizing the need for improved clarity, EFS has launched an AI Ambassador on its website designed to facilitate informed discussions about its technology.



Electric Fusion AI Ambassador

Icon for EFS artificial intelligence chatbot that is trained on scientific papers related to EFS fusion technology.

Powered by ChatGPT-4 from OpenAI, this AI Ambassador is grounded in peer-reviewed scientific research, particularly focusing on the intricacies of EFS's Light Element Electric Fusion (LEEF) technology. "Our database currently encompasses around 70 research papers, and we continuously enhance it, prioritizing the relevance and scientific rigor pertinent to our fusion technology," said Ken E. Kopp, CTO.

Central to EFS's innovation is our unique Rydberg matter bulk fusion fuel condensate made from lithium ammonia and noble gases through a special proprietary process. This innovation notably reduces the traditional fusion thresholds (in temperature, time, and density) for proton-lithium aneutronic (radiation free) fusion reactions, introducing the potential for small-scale portable and low-cost fusion energy.

"When we discuss our technology with fusion subject matter experts at the Department of Energy (DOE) or Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-e), they ask questions like, what is Rydberg matter? Or, what are coulomb explosions? This is both encouraging and very sad. In the sense that no one seems to be aware of this potential Rydberg matter-based proton-lithium fusion pathway and, at the same time, frustrating at scientific skepticism and incredulity that dismisses our hopes of funding," said Ryan S. Wood, CEO. This situation is a driving force in developing the AI Ambassador, aiming to facilitate comprehension of EFS's technology from a scientific lens.

Existing fusion energy designs require a massive investment with an estimated $4,500 per kilowatt-hour installed cost and operating costs of $50 per megawatt-hour or higher. These fusion plants are on par with current light water fission nuclear power plants in terms of size and are still years or decades away from practical implementation.

EFS's patent-pending fusion technology and direct-to-electricity apparatus have the potential to drastically reduce these costs by a factor of 5-20 times. We are targeting $5 per megawatt-hour, potentially cannibalizing renewable energy, hydrocarbons and creating civilizational change.

EFS's venture into clean fusion energy holds promising implications for the energy domain. The success of our technology will ultimately depend on validation by experts and third-party replications confirming more power out than in.

