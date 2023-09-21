Encinitas, California--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: KPRX) announced that its board of directors has appointed Praveen Tyle, PhD, who currently serves as a director, as its new Chairman. Dr. Tyle succeeds current Chairman Paul Chaney who is retiring after serving 17 years on the board.

"We look forward to Dr. Tyle's leadership as Chairman, where he'll continue to bring valuable industry experience in guiding our development of new treatments for eye disease," said Brian M. Strem, PhD, President and CEO of Kiora. "We want to thank Paul for his dedication to the Company over the years, his mentorship to the team, and his support for our sharpened focus on retinal disease."

Dr. Tyle is an accomplished executive in the pharmaceutical industry with a track record of leadership in innovation and business growth. He will continue to help guide Kiora's strategic direction as the Company advances the development of KIO-301, its molecular photoswitch, through clinical development for retinitis pigmentosa, choroideremia, and other inherited retinal diseases.

"I welcome the opportunity to serve as the Chairman and look forward to working with Brian and the rest of the board," said Dr. Tyle. "The board would also like to extend its appreciation to Paul for his service to the Company. We strongly believe in the strategic direction that Brian and the leadership team have conceived and are now implementing."

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

Kiora Pharmaceuticals is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing and commercializing products for the treatment of orphan retinal diseases. KIO-301 is being developed for the treatment of Retinitis Pigmentosa, and Kiora also plans to develop KIO-301 for Choroideremia and Stargardt's Disease. It is a molecular photoswitch that has the potential to restore vision in patients with inherited and/or age-related retinal degeneration. Kiora plans to develop KIO-104 for the treatment of posterior non-infectious uveitis. It is a next-generation, non-steroidal, immuno-modulatory and small molecule inhibitor of Dihydroorotate Dehydrogenase (DHODH) with what Kiora believes is best-in-class picomolar potency and a validated immune modulating mechanism (blocks T cell proliferation and proinflammatory cytokine release).



Forward-Looking Statements

Contact

investors@kiorapharma.com

