

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Corrects story heading



Italy's construction output decreased in July after recovering in the previous month, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Thursday.



Construction production fell a seasonally adjusted 1.6 percent month-on-month in July, reversing a 1.5 percent rise in the previous month.



On a yearly basis, construction output declined 1.1 percent in July, but slower than the 2.1 percent fall in the previous month.



On an unadjusted basis, the annual decline in construction production was also 1.1 percent versus a 2.1 percent drop seen a month ago.



During the first seven months of 2023, total construction production fell 2.3 percent compared to the same period last year.



