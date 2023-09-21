LivaNova PLC (Nasdaq: LIVN), a market-leading medical technology company, today announced that Marco Dolci intends to retire as President of the Cardiopulmonary (CP) Business Unit (BU) by December 31, 2023. Dolci will continue in his role and support the transition of responsibilities through the end of the year. Franco Poletti will serve as Interim General Manager of CP to support the transition efforts, in addition to his current role as Vice President of CP for Europe, effective immediately. LivaNova will retain a leading international executive search firm to assist with the search for a permanent successor for the President of CP.

"On behalf of the Board, the executive leadership team and the employees at LivaNova, I would like to thank Marco for his leadership over the last 6.5 years, especially during the development and launch of the Essenz Perfusion System and during a challenging time of market and supply chain disruption during and post pandemic," said Bill Kozy, Interim Chief Executive Officer and Board Chair. "We wish Marco the best in his retirement from LivaNova. We are confident in Franco and our experienced CP senior leadership team and expect a smooth transition."

Poletti joined LivaNova, then Sorin Group, in 1991. He brings a depth of knowledge and experience in commercial strategy and execution in the CP market. Poletti has led global and regional divisions of the CP business and overseen various stages of product development and launches. Plus, he has held leadership roles in the Neuromodulation BU while at LivaNova.

