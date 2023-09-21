Lightsource bp has entered into a solar power purchase agreement (PPA) with Microsoft in Poland the first PPA for both companies in the country.

With one of the most carbon-intensive power grids in the EU, renewable energy in Poland plays an essential role in driving down greenhouse gas emissions in the region. The execution of a long-term PPA from the 40 MWac solar project enables near-term delivery of carbon-free supply by the companies to the Polish grid. The contract also supports Microsoft's goal of achieving 100% renewable energy supply by 2025.

Kareen Boutonnat, CEO of Europe and APAC for Lightsource bp comments:

"Solar power has a huge role to play in Poland's energy transition and in the two years since Lightsource bp began work in Poland, our team has built up a significant 2.5GW pipeline of solar opportunities. This contract with Microsoft is a blueprint for Poland's renewable future and support our goal to support the decarbonization of Poland's growing economy."

Adrian Anderson, General Manager, Renewable and Carbon Free Energy at Microsoft comments:

"As our Microsoft Azure business continues to expand to new regions, we are pleased to execute our first deal with Lightsource bp to drive the decarbonization of the Polish grid and meet our commitment of being carbon negative by 2030."

About Lightsource bp

Lightsource bp is a global leader in the development and management of solar energy projects, and a 50:50 joint venture with bp. Our purpose is to deliver affordable and sustainable solar power for businesses and communities around the world.

Our team includes over 1100 industry specialists, working across 19 countries. We provide a full service to our customers, from initial site selection, financing and permitting through to long-term management of solar projects. For more information visit lightsourcebp.com, follow us on Twitter @lightsourcebp, Instagram @lightsourcebp, YouTube @lightsourcebp or view our LinkedIn page.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230921604715/en/

Contacts:

press@lightsourcebp.com